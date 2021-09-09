NWS: Fewest Thunderstorm, Tornado Warnings in MN in 21 Years

UNDATED -- Here's an interesting tidbit for your Thursday morning, The National Weather Service has issued the fewest number of Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings in 21 years, so far this year (since 2000).

Looking back a little further, we have issued the 4th fewest (since 1986).

National Weather Service

Of course, the lack of storms also means a lack of rain. Here in St. Cloud, we've officially had just 16.77 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is nearly five inches below normal.

Right now this is our third driest year on record so far in St. Cloud.

