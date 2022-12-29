Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage.

Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 2nd Avenue North where someone went in and took money from the business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect was wearing winter gloves, a gray and black sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Get our free mobile app

A vehicle was stolen in Waite Park on the 1200 block of 7th Street South. Mages says the person went out to start the vehicle to let it warm up. When they came back the vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2010 black Ford Fusion with Minnesota license FEF 994.

Waite Park Police is also reporting another stolen vehicle on the 10 block of Division Street where someone went into a business and left their vehicle running in the parking lot. Mages says the owner had a push to start with both keys with them. She says the vehicle may have been unlocked. Mages indicates a white or Asian female was seen entering the vehicle and drove away in it. She says the vehicle is a white 2017 Ford Edge Sport Utility Vehicle with Minnesota license 094 XBZ.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1800 block of 3rd Street North. The vehicle is a 2007 Pontiac G6 gray 4-door sedan with Minnesota license ARY 755. Another vehicle taken in St. Cloud was stolen on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. The vehicle is a 2018 black Ford F-150 without a Minnesota license plate but did have a Brandl Motor sign.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.