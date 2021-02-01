Number of New COVID Cases, Deaths Drop for Second Straight Day

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a dip in the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths for the second straight day.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 727 new cases and two deaths Sunday, with zero deaths in the tri-county area. The statewide death total is at 6,202.

As for number of new COVID-19 cases locally, Stearns County had 12, Sherburne County had 6 and Benton County had 2.

Over 462,500 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. Minnesota has completed over 6.5-million COVID-19 tests.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app