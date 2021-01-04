Nuggets Rally Past Timberwolves Sunday

The Timberwolves' rough start to the season continued Sunday with a 124-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. The loss is the fourth straight for the Wolves and drops their overall record to 2-4.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 25 points against his former team and Jarrett Culver added 20, but a 20-2 run by Denver early in the fourth quarter sunk any chance for the Timberwolves to snap their skid.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 36 points on 13-20 shooting, while Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Timberwolves will look to get back on track with a game in Denver Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on WJON.