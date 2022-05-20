Not a Winery… It’s a Wienery and It’s In Minnesota

I thought I had read the sign wrong. Nope, it's a wienery and they specialize in a gazillion hot dogs. It might be slightly less than a gazillion, but it's still a lot. But... can you get wine there too?

The Wienery is located in Minneapolis. And they have been featured on Diners Drive Ins and Dives. So, if Guy Fieri endorses it, it has to be good, right?

They have won all sorts of awards and been featured on many other food magazines, so even through it's "just a hot dog" it's not really just a hot dog. This is one of those "hole in the wall" places that you just have to try! I have friends who say "I don't eat hot dogs". Well, you probably need to change that mantra to at least try the hot dogs at the Wienery.

This place is based on tradition that the current owners are committed to carrying on. Their website explains some of the history of the diner.

The Wienery does have limited hours, as they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. They have all types of eating options too; inside, outside or take-out. And breakfast! Great way to kick off your weekend with a breakfast a the Wienery. But to answer my question... to they also serve wine? Doesn't look like it, but they do have soda, root beer floats, sundaes and cones. That works.

