Not A White Christmas But a Wet One in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Record warmth arrives this weekend, followed by the return of wet weather for Christmas Eve.

Temps/Records in St. Cloud:

Friday - 42 (forecast), 45 (record)

Saturday - 47 (forecast), 52 (record)

Sunday - 49 (forecast), 42 (record)

Monday - 36 (forecast), 47 (record)

Tuesday - 35 (forecast), 49 (record)

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 24 degrees.

Rain chances will likely persist into Christmas Day.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Much of central Minnesota is expected to see about a half inch of rain. Southern portions of the state could see over an inch of rain.

St. Cloud has had just under an inch of rain so far this month. Normally we'd have about a half inch of preception in December.

The National Weather Service says we won't see much snow with this system because of the warm temperatures. St. Cloud has had 5.3 inches of snow so far this season, which is nine inches below normal.

Last year at this time we already at over 25 inches of snow in St. Cloud.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says Winter Weather is possible on Christmas in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Uncertainty still exists in precipitation type, track of the system, and other factors.

READ RELATED ARTICLES