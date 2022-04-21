North Dakota Bracing for Another Major Winter Storm

BISMARCK -- Residents in Minot and other North Dakota communities have just dug out from the last major winter storm from April 12th through the 14th that dumped as much as 36 inches of snow on them, and now here comes another storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for the western half of the state. The Blizzard warning will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. Saturday until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are possible. Total snow accumulations will be between 8 and 14 inches and ice accumulations as high as one-tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Get our free mobile app

In the Winter Weather Advisory area, mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.