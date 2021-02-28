Norsemen Split Another Weekend Series with Bismarck

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen once again came up short in game two of the weekend series against the Bismarck Bobcats.

St. Cloud opened up the scoring with their first goal at the 3:32 mark of the opening period. Bismarck responded with three goals to take over the lead.

The Norsemen closed the gap to 3-2 in the second period, but the Bobcats scored one more in an empty net at the end of the third period to win it 4-2.

Logan Kittleson and Ryan O'Neill each scored a goal for St. Cloud. Josh Langford made 23 saves and allowed three goals in the loss.

The Norsemen fall to 9-17 and will travel to Cloquet on Wednesday to face the MN Wilderness. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.