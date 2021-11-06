Norsemen, Lumberjacks, and Huskies Notch Wins on the Ice

The St. Cloud Norsemen, Granite City Lumberjacks, and SCSU Huskies all notched wins on Friday night, but the Gophers and the Timberwolves came up short in their matchups. Meanwhile, the Bison, Johnnies, and Gophers are gearing up for Saturday football games, and the Minnesota Wild prepare to take the ice in Pittsburgh.

RECAPS:

- The Gophers fell to the University of Wisconsin 4-3 in overtime in game one of the weekend series. Sammy Walker, Brock Faber, and Blake McLaughlin each netted on for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 5-4 and the Badgers improve to 4-5. The teams will hit the ice again in Madison on Saturday for the 300th overall matchup. Puck-drop is set for 8:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen earned a 3-0 shutout win over the Austin Bruins at home Friday night. Nick Young, Nik Hong, and Blake Perbix all secured goals for St. Cloud in the matchup. The Norsemen improve to 8-4, while the Bruins fall to 10-4. The teams will conclude the weekend series in Austin on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks held off a late push from Willmar to earn a 4-3 win in regulation. Nicholas Richert led the way for Granite City with two goals made. The WarHawks fall to 6-6-1 overall. The Lumberjacks improve to 14-1 and will have a break before heading to Willmar again on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

- The Wolves fell to the Clippers 104-84 at Target Center Friday night. Paul George led all scorers with 21 points for Los Angeles. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota with 20 points, and eight rebounds. The Timberwolves fall to 3-5 and will travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday. Pre-game coverage for that matchup begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Huskies earned a comeback win in overtime against Colorado College on the road. Jami Krannila led the way for SCSU with two goals, including the game-winner in OT. The Huskies improve to 7-2 and the Tigers fall to 2-5-2. The teams will complete the weekend series in Colorado on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 8-0 Bison are looking to remain undefeated when they visit 6-2 SDSU on Saturday. NDSU is 63-43-5 all-time against the Jackrabbits. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no.5 Johnnies will travel to Northfield to face Carleton College (6-2) on Saturday. St. John's (8-0) is a perfect 37-0 against the Knights. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The Golden Gopher Football team will take the field at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday to host Illinois. The Gophers are currently 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten, and hot on a four-game winning streak. Pre-game coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild are hitting the road for Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday night. Minnesota is currently 6-3 and has won two of their last five games. The Penguins are 4-3-2 and have also won just two of their last five. Pre-game starts at 8:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

