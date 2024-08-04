UNDATED (WJON News) -- The names are not really synonymous for the Minnesota Timberwolves but the history of questionable picks and strange trades has followed the franchise almost since their beginnings in 1989.

The team's first few drafts yielded some decent talent had they kept any of them: Pooh Richardson (10 seasons, 11.1 points, and 6.5 assists per game), Felton Spencer (13 seasons, 5.2 points & 5.4 rebounds per game, 7.9 & 7.1 before injury hampered his later years), and Christian Laettner. (13 seasons, 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game).

There are the picks that played great for other teams because of deals: Ray Allen and Zach LaVine ring any bells.

Then, do you recognize some of these names: Paul Grant, William Avery, Ndudi Ebi, Corey Brewer, Trey Burke, Cameron Johnson? All were first-round draft choices of the Wolves.

The team has a long list of players drafted who never played for them because they were shipped out on draft night or a few days later in deals that didn't work out too. That list includes Brandon Roy, Ty Lawson, Lauri Markkanen, and Aleksej Pokusevski.

After a successful playoff run in 2024 and what looks like the team's best shot at having a championship-caliber roster they gambled on the now by trading two future first-round picks (2030 is a swap) to San Antonio for Rob Dillingham, the shooting guard from Kentucky.

Experts and fans alike approved of the deal as a good trade for the team. Only time will tell if Dillingham and their other first-round pick in 2024, Terrence Shannon Jr. help push the team over the top or if Dillingham joins the list of other trades that didn't work out: Check out the history of the Timberwolves' first-round draft picks below and you can decide for your self.