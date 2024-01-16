Check Out this Family Deal from the Minnesota Timberwolves

If you’re a sports fan, you likely know how much it costs to go see a game in person. Some college tickets can be pricey, but to see a professional game, well, those tickets are really up there.

For most families, it’s hard to afford to go to games on any kind of regular basis.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are offering fans a ticket deal with some perks that may make it easier for you to take your kids. “Crunch's Family Deal” comes with Chicken Tenders, Fries and a drink, which makes this opportunity more attractive.

The tickets that come apart of this deal start at $49 per ticket. These tickets are in the “200 Section” of the Target Center.

There are tickets available that are in the “100 Section” but those have a price tag of around $139 per ticket, but they still come with the Chicken Tenders, Fries and a drink as well.

There are three upcoming games where “Crunch’s Family Deal” is available. The first is Friday February 2nd at 7pm when Minnesota plays host to the Orlando Magic.

The second game is Wednesday March 27th as the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Target Center at 7pm.

The last game for “Crunch’s Family Deal” is Tuesday April 9th as the Timberwolves take on the Washington Wizards. The tip time for this game is also 7pm.

You must buy your tickets online, and then create an account on the Timberwolves App, which you can download on your phone. Your tickets will be sent to your account on the app, and then your food vouchers will be printed off once you arrive at the game.