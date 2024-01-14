Big KAT Camp A Hit With Kids [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Big KAT came to play with the kittens in St. Cloud Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was in town hosting his youth basketball camp at Whitney Recreation Center.
Over 250 kids participated in the camp going through 10 different basketball drills. They got to learn everything from dribbling skills to passing, to a couple of Towns' signature moves. Towns says the most important part was for the kids to have fun:
"I just hope that, most importantly from anything, all the kids here today just have to find themselves having a lot of fun and an experience that no other basketball camp can offer you know so. I just really want to see the kids have fun, raise their curiosity in basketball and hopefully just give'em some great lifelong relationships also at this camp."
He says it was cool to be able to have the camp in St. Cloud:
"It means a lot. I think its also really cool to be able to do it here in St. Cloud. You know everyone usually keeps the focus on the Twin Cities and I think that there's so much more to our state than just the Twin Cities so being able to represent the whole state today is really awesome."
Towns says he wanted to host the camp to give kids the same opportunities he had when he was younger, and he was really happy to do it.
The kids also got to have a team photo with Towns and received a limited edition t-shirt as part of the camp. Anyone who did the VIP package for the camp got an individual photo with Towns, and all the VIP proceeds went to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer