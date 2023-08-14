How Cool Is This? Minnesota Timberwolves New ‘Lake Life’ City Edition Uniforms!

How cool is this? The Minnesota Timberwolves just unveiled their new City Edition uniforms for the 2023-2024 Season. They're paying homage to the "Land of 10,000 Lakes". And they look sharp. But you can be the judge on that.

The Timberwolves website says this about the new uniforms:

Celebrating lake life in Minnesota, this season's City Edition Uniform is inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The team went on to say this:

The jersey's color is "Lake Blue," and it sports "a vivid lake water texture that was handmade in Bloomington."

The uniforms also say "Land of 10,000 Lakes" on the jersey and on the side of the shorts.

CBS reported that Nike introduced the concept of City Edition uniforms in 2017 as a way to celebrate the unique communities of each NBA team. This particular design for the Timberwolves is the seventh City Edition uniform in franchise history.

The Timberwolves had a reveal party at Lake Minnetonka on Sunday night. At that party they had special musical guest and Minnesota native, the rapper Yung Gravy. He came onstage in a robe and then made the big reveal when he removed that robe.

If you're loving these jerseys, you will see them in a game for the first time at the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament that starts on November 3rd.

If you want to get your own jersey, you may have a wait for a little while. But other City Edition merchandise did go on-sale today at the team store at Target Center.

