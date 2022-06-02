Norsemen’ Gruba Commits to SCSU

St. Cloud Norsemen defenseman Leo Gruba has made his NCAA Division I hockey commitment to St. Cloud State University.

Gruba, a standout at Hill-Murray (MN) joined the Norsemen at the completion of his high school season, played in 21 games between the regular season and playoffs, en route to St. Cloud's appearance in the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup.

The Lake Elmo, MN native scored a goal and dished 8 assists for 9 points in his 21 games. The 6'2, 205 lbs. right-shooting defender follows in his father Tony Gruba's footsteps in deciding to play college hockey in St. Cloud.