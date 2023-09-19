Norman Iverson, 77, Hillman

November 16, 1945 - September 16, 2023

Norman Iverson, a cherished figure in the Hillman community, peacefully passed away at his Hillman, MN home on September 16, 2023, at the age of 77. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 22, at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, MN, followed by burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the church before the service.

Born on November 16, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN, Norman pursued a welding career after attending vocational school. He was a dedicated member of the Minneapolis Laborer's Union until retiring in 1993. Norman met his wife, Rita, in 1970, and they made Hillman their home in 1973. He cared for Rita for many years. Norman also spent 14 fulfilling years as a school bus driver for Onamia Public Schools, prioritizing children's safety.

Norman loved nature, enjoying fishing, hunting, and his seasonal camper on Woman Lake in Longville. He served as Hillman's Mayor for 25 years and deeply cherished his family, including his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Norman O. (Dana) Iverson, Daniel (Gail) Iverson, Heidi Iverson, Brent (Laura) LaFavor, Ryan (Norma) LaFavor, and Shaye (Steve) Thompson, as well as his sister, Kathy Iverson. Norman is remembered by 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita, sister Marylyn Dennis, brothers Gareth, Duane, and his parents.

In memory of Norman Iverson, Emblom Brenny Funeral Service honors his life and the legacy he leaves behind, keeping his spirit alive in our hearts.