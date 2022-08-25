Norman B. Brunn, 94, Circle Pines

September 16, 1927 - August 23, 2022

Norman B. Brunn, age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence in Circle Pines, Minnesota on August 23, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 PM Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm, MN. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the church. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate. The Fr. Pierz Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 10:00 am - 12:00pm. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity Provided by Foley Funeral Home. www.foleyfuneralhome.net 320-968-7111

Norman Benedict Brunn was born September 16, 1927 to Anthony and Freida (Biederman) Brunn. He grew up on a farm in central Minnesota near Foley. Norm was the youngest son of twelve where the values of God, family, and hard work were instilled. By age 16, Norm had a successful milk truck business before deploying to serve our country in WWII. When he came back from deployment, he married the love of his life Phyllis Rita (Jurek) Brunn. They went on to have 5 beautiful children. Norm was an incredible family man. He passed his work ethic onto his beloved children and grandchildren. In 1965 Norm started Brunn Construction, where he taught his sons and grandsons the craft of carpentry. He often shared his interests of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cards, lawn care, cabin life, boating, and daily walks with those around him. During the golden years, Norm and Phyllis traveled the country in their RV and occasionally took the grandkids. His favorite spot was the Red Coconut in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida. Norm was an active member of the Father Pierz Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus; Duelm Council, where he was the oldest member and served as treasurer. On a fall Sunday, you could find him around the booya kettle surrounded by family, friends, good music, and a nice cold Budweiser (in a glass). Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his sons Chip (LuAnn), Gary (Mary), Wayne (Mary), Bill (Carol); 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and sister Theresa Graham. He was preceded in death by wife Phyllis (2012), daughter Denise (2017), his parents, and 10 siblings.