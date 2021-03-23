Nora Ann Poginy, 77, Pierz

February 1, 1944 - March 22, 2021

Nora Poginy, 77-year-old resident of Pierz passed away March 22, 2021 at the Pierz Villa.

Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, March 27 at 11:00 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Visitation will be Friday, March 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. and from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 27 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M., followed by parish prayers at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the Funeral Home.