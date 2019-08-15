No One Hurt After Rear End Crash in Morrison County

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

BUCKMAN -- Two people walked away unharmed after a two vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Nature Road and 340th Avenue, about ten miles southeast of Buckman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Lisa Kloss, of Pierz, was heading east on Nature Road when she stopped to turn left into a private driveway and was rear ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 19-year-old Leanna Laing of Avon.

Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene but no one was taken to the hospital for any injuries.

