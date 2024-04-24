No Injuries in St. Cloud House Fire Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - No one was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a house fire on the 200 block of 14th Avenue North at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke and fire were coming from the home, but everyone was out by the time the firefighters arrived.

The fire was limited to the first floor, primarily in the kitchen, and was quickly put out.

The homeowner was helped by the Red Cross.

While the fire is still under investigation, firefighters say that properly working smoke alarms gave the residents enough time to safely escape the home without being hurt.

