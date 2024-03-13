No Injuries in Kimball-Area Fire

KIMBALL (WJON News) - No one was injured in a large fire North of Kimball Tuesday.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was alerted to a fire in the 7000 block of 152nd Street, Northeast of Kimball, in Fairhaven Township, at 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The homeowner, 60-year-old Mary Stein of Kimball, said a wood pile next to her wood stove had caught fire and was rapidly growing. She told deputies she had added wood to her wood stove earlier that day.

Officials with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the South Haven Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

