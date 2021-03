ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19. It brings the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 6,724.

There were 1,096 new cases reported from Wednesday. Sherburne County led the tri-county area with 33 new cases. Stearns County added 27 new cases and Benton County 15.

More than 494,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus over the last year.