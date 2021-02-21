Nine COVID-19 Deaths, 891 New Cases Reported in MN Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 891 positive cases Sunday.

Cumulatively, the statewide totals are now over 6,430 and 479,000 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County reported 31 cases, Sherburne County reported 13 cases, and Benton County reported four cases.

Health officials say over 25,400 cases have required hospitalization and more than 5,000 of them needed intensive care.

So far, over 7.1 million tests have been run in the state.

Get our free mobile app