Nicole “Nikki” Ann (Ruprecht) Neumiller, 46, Fairhaven

July 18, 1977 - February 5, 2024

Nicole Ann Neumiller, age 46, of Fairhaven, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 15, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. The visitation will be two hours prior to the Mass at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, in Holdingford from 11 AM – 1 PM. Interment will immediately follow the service in the parish cemetery of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Opole. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Nikki was born on July 18, 1977, at the Saint Cloud Hospital to Mike and Kathy (Stegura) Ruprecht. She grew up in Rice. Later she met the love of her life, Marshall Neumiller, and moved to Fairhaven in 2009, and they married in 2010. In 2011, they gave birth to their pride and joy, Joey. Nikki worked for ATS as a Payroll Specialist for 16 years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Lutheran Church in Annandale. Nikki had a passion for her cats, a love for trying out new recipes, and volunteered at her son’s school regularly.

She is survived by her father, Mike (Marilyn Keith) Ruprecht; her husband, Marshall Neumiller; and their son, Joey Neumiller; her brothers, Randy (Becky) Ruprecht and their children Rhiannon and Rosell, Brainerd, MN; and Paul (Melanie) Ruprecht and their children Santino, Amelia, and June, North Branch, MN. She is also survived by her grandmother, Philomene Stegura, St. Joseph, MN.

Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Ruprecht (February 15, 2021). She was also preceded by her in-laws, Reuben and Donna Lee Wiener.

To support Nikki’s husband and son during this time, monetary donations will be accepted on the day of the visitation and mass at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.