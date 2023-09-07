Nicolas “Nic” S. Roering, 19, Clear Lake

December 12, 2003 - September 3, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Nicolas “Nic” S. Roering, age 19, who passed away with grace Sunday at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Nicolas was born December 12, 2003 in St. Cloud to Shane and Leah (Johannsen) Roering. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, St. Katherine Drexel Catholic School, St. John’s Prep School and Sauk Rapids High School, graduating in 2022. He lived in Sauk Rapids until moving to Clear Lake in January of 2022. Nic worked briefly at Byerly’s in the deli and as a cashier. He also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital before COVID.

Nic enjoyed downhill skiing, video games, whist and spending time with family and friends as well as his pets. Nic was musically inclined and played several instruments to include the guitar, piano and drums. He and his family spent a lot of time skiing and enjoyed several family vacations to Lutsen Mountains, Big Sky, Montana, and Park City, Utah. Nic always challenged himself in every endeavor, sought out excitement and amusement with his close family and friends. He was kind, thoughtful, intelligent, loved helping others and always recognized the best qualities in others. His sense of humor and laughter was infectious to all who knew him. His educational goal was to pursue a career in marketing or medicine to allow himself to continue helping others.

Survivors include his parents, Leah and Shane of Clear Lake; maternal grandmother, Valerie Johannsen of Brooten; paternal grandparents, Norman Roering of Belgrade and Kathy Roering of Belgrade; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family. He was especially close with Trish (Danny) Hoffman, Calvin Dolezal, Tony (Jill) Hoffman, Seth, Logan, Sam and Alex Roering.

Thank you to the Ronald McDonald House for all of their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House-Upper Midwest, attention- Nic Roering Tribute, 612 Oak Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414 or to make a contribution via phone or receive an online link to gift in Nic’s honor, you are encouraged to call the Ronald McDonald House 612-331-5752.