Nicky “Nick” Lee Wesenberg, 60, Sartell

September 23, 1963 - October 11, 2023

Nicky "Nick" Lee Wesenberg, age 60 of Sartell died at the St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Nick was born at the St. Cloud Hospital to Roy and Gretchen (Lies) Wesenberg.

Nick spent his life in the Sartell area, graduating from Sartell High School in 1982. His employment included Riverview Restaurant, Fingerhut, Northern Wire, and FDC. He maintained close relationships with friends he made while working at Fingerhut and also FDC. He was an active union member, and was involved with the Jaycees and the Lion’s Club.

Nick grew up on the Mississippi River and spent much of his time fishing along its banks. Later on, he enjoyed bowling in a league for the Fingerhut team, shooting pool, golfing, and spending time outdoors, while remaining an avid fisherman.

Nick was passionate about politics, always eager to share his perspective. And he was a HUGE Minnesota sports fan. Even while battling cancer twice and during dialysis while waiting for a kidney transplant, if the Vikings, Twins, Wild, or Gophers were playing, he was likely glued to the television, excitedly cheering them on.

Nick is survived by his parents; his sisters, Sharon (Dennis) Ethen, Peggy Wesenberg, Julie (Dan) Counter, Lisa Hamann; his brother, Roy (Andrea) Wesenberg; and several nieces and nephews.