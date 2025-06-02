Nick Lanners, 37, Royalton

July 18, 1987 - May 29, 2025

attachment-Nick Lanners loading...

Nicholas "Nick" Lanners, a beloved husband, father, son, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 37 on May 29, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Nick was a vibrant soul who touched the lives of many with his big heart, determination, and unwavering support for those he loved.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, June 6 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at The Royalton High School Football Field, and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Saturday at the church in Buckman.

He will be buried in the parish cemetery. If inclement weather on Friday the visitation will be moved to church in Buckman.

A full and complete notice will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family of Nick Lanners.