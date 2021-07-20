Nicholas C. Theis, 71, St. Cloud

February 12, 1950 – July 18, 2021

Memorial services will be 10:00 AM, Friday July 30 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, for Nicholas C. Theis, age 71, who passed away peacefully at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud after a one year battle with cancer. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Nick was born, February 12, 1950 in St. Cloud, to George and June (Cedarholm) Theis. Nick married the love of his life, Sharon Kuschel on July 31, 1976. Nick enjoyed a career as an over the road truck driver for many years. He was a loving father and husband; always providing for his family. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Theis, St. Cloud; his children; Shannon Theis, St. Cloud and Chuck (Jayna) Theis, Pierz. Grandchildren, Rhiannon and Tyler Theis; Natasha Luzius and several nieces and nephews. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Theis and sister, Lois Schleicher. The family would like to thank Centracare Hospice and the VAMC for their care and services.