UNDATED -- Widespread rain will push across the region Wednesday.

Most areas will see around a half-inch.

National Weather Service

Some areas could see slightly more, others slightly less.

So far this month, St. Cloud has officially had .85 inches of rain, which is just slightly below normal. For the year-to-date, St. Cloud is still 3.64 inches below normal for precipitation.

