New Viet Flavor Restaurant Opens In Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new Asian cuisine restaurant is now open in Waite Park. Viet Flavor had its Grand Opening on Saturday at Crossroads North Plaza. The restaurant is located inside the Viet Tien Market.

PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

Viet Flavor features traditional style Vietnamese food and items like spring rolls, egg rolls, and cream cheese wontons. Owner Jackly Nguyen says they have one dish that has been pretty popular already:

"One of our more popular dishes that I think that it's going to be really unique, that I've heard yesterday a lot of feedback from that they've never had before, is going to be our fried crispy noodles. So it's gonna be yellow egg noodles that are deep fried and like a stir fry sauce on top with veggies and you get to choose your meats, we have like a vegetarian option, we have a combination option that has pork, chicken, and shrimp, and then we have a seafood option as well."

Viet Flavor owner Jackly Nguyen, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Viet Flavor owner Jackly Nguyen, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Viet Flavor owner Jackly Nguyen, and employees, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Viet Flavor owner Jackly Nguyen, and employees, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Nguyen says she thinks their baguette sandwiches with homemade mayo will be a hit, too. She says early feedback has been positive:

"People are very excited, a lot of people really love the food, so we had lots of great feedback, so like I said, I'm very excited to kind of share the love for everybody else to try."

PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Nguyen says her family used to have a restaurant by the same name in Sartell about 12 years ago, food is her love language, and she wanted to reopen the restaurant to share that love with everybody. Viet Flavor is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...