Games by James in St. Cloud is bringing a popular game into the store for a tournament. The "Unmatched" Tournament will take place over three rounds, with participants getting a randomly assigned character to do battle with each round. The tourny takes place on May 17th, starting at Noon and is FREE to play. Winners and participants will be awarded prizes at the end of all the matches.

PHOTO courtesy of Restoration Games.

Games by James William Pankratz is my co-host for Table Talk every other Saturday on WJON, and he spoke about the "Unmatched" tournament on this week's show. Pankratz says "Unmatched" offers a lot of variety for gamers:

"Unmatched is a game where you take two factions, and it's kind of like a one v. one battler so the factions you take can be like dinosaurs, or the invisible man, or Spider-Man, so it will be like your Spider-Man vs. She-Hulk or the Invisible Man vs. A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, things like that so it's a very goofy but fun game."

Pankratz says the tournament will be a great way for people curious about "Unmatched" to check out the game or for fans of it to get in some game action.

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON

He says, in addition to the "Unmatched" Tournament, starting this week, the St. Cloud Games by James is going to be hosting a "Star Wars Unlimited" event every other week. Some weeks it might be a free-to-play multi-player event, or other weeks a build your deck/draft event where you pay like $25 and you get a bunch of cards and try to make a deck out of that pool. Then, on June 14th, there will be a Store Showdown with a $20 entry fee. William says "Star Wars Unlimited" is easy to get into for a collectible card game:

"I'd say the starting decks in Star Wars are extremely well built. You could just buy those and never buy anything else for the game, and you'd have some really fun, interesting decks to play with."

William also told us about some new games in at Games by James over the last several weeks, like "The Crew: Family Adventure," "Toy Battle," "Santorini" 2nd Edition, and "Critter Kitchen," among others.

Paul Habstritt, WJON

PHOTO courtesy of R2i Games/Gamefound.

Next, we went over some news in the gaming industry. The highlights of that conversation were R2i Games selling the rights to their hit game "Canvas" to Tabletop Tycoon, CMON announcing 2024 losses being larger than they predicted at over $3 million, and Stonemaier Games suing President Trump over the China Tariffs.

PHOTO courtesy of Cardboard Alchemy/Kickstarter.

After talking about gaming news, we moved on to talk about some new crowdfunding projects. We first went over "Flamecraft Duals," which is live on Kickstarter. The project has two different gaming options. The first is a new two-player only game in a neat travel box with some cool chips that you will pull out of a bag and place. The second is a box of expansion goodies for the original "Flamecraft" that adds some different options you can add to change up the game.

PHOTO courtesy of Mayfair Games/Kickstarter.

The game "Lifeboats" coming back was the next game on our list. Lifeboats has been out of print for a while, but with the new Kickstarter, fans can pick up the 3 - 7 player game, which can be a little cutthroat, with some new elements to it.

You can tune into Table Talk at 8:10 a.m. on WJON every other Saturday, opposite the Woods Garden Show, to hear more fun gaming news and conversation like the above highlights. The next Table Talk show will be on May 17th.

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON

