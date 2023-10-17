Sun Country Announces 10 New Direct Routes from Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced two new Canadian and eight new domestic destinations for 2024.

The Minneapolis-based airline is adding non-stop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Montreal and Toronto starting in June.

They are also offering seasonal non-stop flights from MSP to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Billings, Montana, Boise, Idaho, Dulles International Airport in Virginia/Washington D.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan, Missoula, Montana, Oakland, California, and Syracuse, New York.

Service to the new destinations will generally be twice weekly with service to Dulles four times a week.

With these new destinations, Sun Country will offer non-stop flights from MSP to 98 markets in 2024. Sun Country will also continue its seasonal service to cities it launched this past summer.

With Tuesday's announcement, Sun Country Airlines will operate 120 routes serving 104 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

