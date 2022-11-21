New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.

Gerberding says this has always been a dream of her and her mother to do this. She says both she and her mother had been working in the medical field. They are planning a Grand Opening December 1st. The store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ari it is available below.