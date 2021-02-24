New Service: Get “Creativebug” For Free With Your Library Card

LEARN SOMETHING NEW TODAY THROUGH YOUR LIBRARY

If there was ever a time to realize that life has more to offer than what we've been used to in the past, this IS that time. The Great River Regional Library has always been there for us, throughout the pandemic, offering education through reading, listening to music, signing out movies and telescopes to view the night sky. Now...they are adding to their list of fun and interesting things to get us through the pandemic.

NEW SERVICES AVAILABLE

The Great River Regional Library system is now offering CREATIVEBUG; A popular crafting sight that you can pay for, to introduce you and those you care about to a wide variety of crafting ideas with how to videos, instructions, photos and more.

GET YOUR LIBRARY CARD NOW

Through Great River Regional Library, if you have a library card, you can now access Creativebug for free! There are over 1,000 online arts & crafts classes available to choose from through Creativebug, all taught by expert Instructors.

Some of the classes available include but are not limited to:

Kitting

Crochet

Art & Design

Paper

Sewing

Quilting

Jewelry

Kids crafts

Food & Home

Holiday & Party

LEARN AT YOUR OWN PACE

Classes never expire, so you can complete your crafts at your own pace. There is an inspiration page where you can get crafty fun ideas, plus videos for you to meet the artists and take a look into their lives.

To sign up for Creativebug for free, simply click HERE, and use the portal to sign up with your Great River Regional Library card. If you don't have a card yet, they are available for free as well, either by signing up for one online, or by stopping by the library and picking one up.