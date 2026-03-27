More and more people are feeling disconnected from their community and neighborhood. That according to a survey done by Digital Third Coast Media Strategist Allison Hadley. Hadley joined me on WJON to get into her findings.

Reason for Survey

Digital Third Coast is a digital marketing company that helps companies like American Home Shield with independent research on things they offer. Hadley conducted a survey on the current state of American neighborhoods and how people feel about their neighbors.

Reasons to Avoid Neighbors

Allison's findings indicated the 1 in 3 Americans avoid their neighbors of about 1,000 homeowners. Most of those who avoid their neighbors do so because they hate small talk or due to social anxiety. Only about 13% know their neighbor's names and nearly 3 in 5 have never socialized with their neighbors at all.

Isolation

Hadley believes the pandemic has contributed to this sense of isolation. She also says the convenience of the delivery of goods makes it easier for people to not lean on their neighbors for the borrowing of simple things like a cup of sugar.

Sense of Community

Hadley says 74% of people surveyed did not feel a strong sense of community. She says midwestern states have a stronger sense of community than other parts of the country. Hadley says 19% say they feel lonely in their neighborhood. She says 1 in 10 people surveyed allow their neighbor access to a house key and 35% have borrowed something from their neighbors.

Urban vs. Small Town

Hadley says suburban and small town residents have a stronger sense of community than those living in cities. Younger people (Gen Z) tend to avoid neighbors at a higher percentage than older people (baby boomers).

Surprises

Hadley was surprised by a lack of friendliness from survey respondents. She says 59% of parents in the survey indicated they would not let their kids play with other kids in the neighborhood. Hadley says 1 in 10 people say they have been harassed by a neighbor.

Minnesota Results

Based on survey results Hadley says Minnesota is doing better than the national average in regards to sense of community. She says 0% of Minnesotans surveyed feel lonely in their neighborhood, and 2 out of 3 Minnesotans feel comfortable knocking on a neighbor's door.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Allison Hadley, click below.