Survey Shows Sartell Families Pleased With Start of School Year

SARTELL -- As the first quarter of the school year closes, a vast majority of families within the Sartell-St. Stephen School District are please with how the start of the school year has gone.

During Monday's School Board meeting, the board was presented the results of their Fall Learning Model Survey.

Of the 1,270 families that responded, nearly 64% of parents felt the overall quality of education to start the year was either good or excellent.

Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson says they received lots of feedback from parents thanking teachers for the support they've demonstrated during these challenging times.

It was overwhelming the many notes of gratitude that were shared for our staff. It was heartwarming to realize how much the community is recognizing all that our staff is doing.

Other findings showed parents thought their students were getting the right amount of school work assigned to them (70%), the level of work was appropriately challenging (74%) and the level of communication in the classroom (76%).

Nelson says they feel some area of improvements stem from technology issues and a sense of disconnect from the classroom. Results show roughly 22% of families said they received too little communication from the classroom.

Nelson says they will take the feedback from the survey and continue to use it to refine what they are doing within the district.