Minnesota Ranked 2nd Best State in America for Road Trips

I grew up in a road trip family. Every summer we would pack into the car and drive to our destination. Some of my favorites were heading down to Iowa for Nascar races, trips to the North Shore, and the big one we did out to Montana. That one was brutal in a car with no AC in mid-June, but we have lots of fond memories from our time in the car out to the mountains and back.

Wallethub just conducted a study on summer road trips and found that Minnesota is the 2nd best station in the nation for taking one.

With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.

Minnesota was ranked 8th best overall for cost, 5th best for safety, and 21st overall for activities. We obviously could use a little improvement in that last category, but the great scores in other categories were good enough to pull us to the top of the list.

So who beat us as the best state for taking a road trip? Turns out New York is pretty great for hitting the open road. Their 3rd place ranking for activities, and 7th place rank for safety were enough to land them a total score of 58.05. But we shouldn't feel too bad in the North Star State, our final score was 57.56. Not even a full point behind New York.

If we put up a few more wacky roadside attractions, build a small theme park in northern Minnesota, and host another festival or two, we might just snag that #1 ranking next year!

Check out the full Wallethub study here.

