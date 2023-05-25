New Restaurant Supply, Equipment Store Opens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new business has opened in St. Cloud.

Zepole Supply Co. is celebrating their grand opening Thursday until 3:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Brad Zimmer is the Vice President of Sales for the St. Cloud branch. He says they are a one stop shop offering a variety of supplies and equipment needed for the food service industry.

It's not just restaurants, it's schools, healthcare facilities, anything with a kitchen. Any business dealing with food service of any kind is our target.

Zimmer says their goal is to expanded into janitorial supplies in the near future.

Gary Thiakos is the President Zepole Supply. He says the company is based in Illinois, so it's exciting to expand into Minnesota and the St. Cloud community.

We're very excited for the opening of the St. Cloud branch. It's a big step for the company as whole, the team here in St. Cloud, and the Minnesota market.

Zeople Supply Co. is located at 3339 West St. Germain Street Suite 210.

All are welcome to stop by during the grand opening and light refreshments will be served.

READ RELATED ARTICLES