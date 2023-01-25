New Restaurant Coming To St Cloud And It’s Not Chicken

There have been a bevy of new restaurants opening in town lately and several that have closed down. It seems that chicken must be really popular, judging by the number of new eating establishments specializing in chicken, but not this time.

I like chicken as much as the next person but I really prefer a good pizza. Granted, there is also an abundance of pizza places in town but there is one of my favorites coming back to St Cloud.

There is a sign up at the new, soon to open, Holiday Store out by McStop and there is a sign out saying it will include a Godfather's Pizza Express.

I haven't had a Godfather's Pizza since they were located in the Division Place Shopping Center and that was quite awhile ago. Not sure why they closed but it looks like they are coming back.

The new Godfather's Pizza Express will feature a pretty extensive menu including, of course, mini to large pizzas, pepperoni rolls, breakfast rolls and sandwiches, wings, subs, broaster chicken and breakfast pizzas.

It looks like the Holiday Store where Godfather's Pizza Express will be located is due to open soon.

