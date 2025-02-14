New Report Finds Minnesota Golf Has $3 Billion Economic Impact

EDINA (WJON News) -- A new Minnesota Golf Association report shows the sport is a major contributor to the state's economy.

M-G-A Executive Director Jon Mays says around eight million rounds of golf were played in 2023 and the total economic impact is just over three-billion dollars to Minnesota.

Mays says about 575 thousand golfers played eight million rounds of golf.

Visitors to Minnesota played about 870-thousand rounds.

Mays says the state is home to more than 450 golf courses.