New Prague Man Struck By Lightning Doesn’t Miss Concert

CADOTT, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man was struck by lightning Friday, but that wasn't enough to keep him from attending Country Fest in Wisconsin on Saturday.

Gage Stroening says he had special passes to see performer Randy Houser, and he wasn't going to settle for missing the show.

The 19-year-old from New Prague was camping Friday when winds knocked a tent into his grill, tipping it over. He stepped on a hot plate and fell.

He grabbed the metal framing under his camper. That's when the lightning knocked him down, inducing seizures, although he regained consciousness quickly.

Doctors told him to take it easy, but he says wasn't missing Country Fest in Cadott. He says it hurts to walk, but he was definitely getting to the show.