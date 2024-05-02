USDA Releases New Dairy Rules to Prevent Bird Flu

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports positive results of the additional testing of dairy cattle for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

In a conference call, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the increased testing of dairy cattle for the H5N1 virus has continued to prove the virus is not generally fatal to cattle, and the virus has not changed to be able to infect humans.

Our testing to date shows pasteurization kills the virus in milk. The CDC continues to monitor, but we see no increase in food-borne illnesses, the dairy cows that have gotten sick are recovering, and we will do additional testing and precautions for animals in interstate commerce. There will likely be increased testing and surveillance as this situation evolves.

Dairymen in Minnesota have been made aware of some new USDA rules meant to limit the spread of the disease. The rules include:

Mandatory Testing for Interstate Movement of Dairy Cattle:

Before interstate movement, dairy cattle are required to receive a negative test for Influenza A virus at an approved National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratory.

Owners of herds in which dairy cattle test positive for interstate movement will be required to provide epidemiological information, including animal movement tracing.

Dairy cattle moving interstate must adhere to conditions specified by APHIS.

As will be described in forthcoming guidance, these steps will be immediately required for lactating dairy cattle, while these requirements for other classes of dairy cattle will be based on scientific factors concerning the virus and its evolving risk profile.

Mandatory Reporting:

Laboratories and state veterinarians must report positive Influenza A nucleic acid detection diagnostic results (e.g. PCR or genetic sequencing) in livestock to USDA APHIS.

Laboratories and state veterinarians must report positive Influenza A serology diagnostic results in livestock to USDA APHIS.

Most importantly, Vilsack says dairy cattle must have a negative test for Influenza A before they’re allowed to move across state lines.

Dairy cattle will be required to receive a negative test for influenza A virus at an approved National Animal Health Laboratory network laboratory. Owners of herds in which dairy cows test positive for interstate movement will be required to provide information including animal movement tracing. Dairy cattle that does in fact move interstate will have to adhere to the conditions established by APHIS.

Vilsack says the new rules are meant to help scientists get a better handle on the disease, and reassure the general public that while the virus can move between the cattle and humans working closely with them, the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention believes the risk to the public remains low.

