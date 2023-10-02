Public Submissions Accepted Now for New State Flag, Seal
SAINT PAUL (WJON News) – You are encouraged to submit your designs for the state flag and seal to the State Emblems Redesign Commission.
All entries must follow the guidelines outlined by the commission. The deadline is October 30th.
The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.
