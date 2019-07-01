New HS Update: Final Touch-ups Continue Before Staff Moves In

SARTELL -- With just over a month to go before staff move in, there isn't much left on the new Sartell High School construction.

Many areas of the building have been closed off to signal its completion and construction crews are moving closer to turning the keys over to the district.

Those who want to move in August 5th, teacher wise, can do so. Our principal will be moved out here at that time and we will be operating the building and be ready to go.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the focus over the next month is to button up loose ends, such as polishing the floors, finishing the auditorium and giving the entire building a final cleaning.

We will get stuff in the fitness center in the next two weeks then we need to put in some decals and monitors.

He adds furniture for the learning labs and office spaces have arrived and more will come in this month.

As for the outside of the building, crews are wrapping up the parking lot and the landscape work will begin this week.

Schwiebert says everything is on track to be completed when staff holds their faculty kickoff on August 24th, in anticipation for students arrival in September.