New Holiday Lights Illuminate St. Cloud&#8217;s East St. Germain Street

New Holiday Lights Illuminate St. Cloud’s East St. Germain Street

East End Lists, photo courtesy of Stop Go Studio

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some brand new holiday lights have been hung along the East St. Germain Street corridor on St. Cloud's East End.

The lights stretch from Veterans Bridge to Lincoln Avenue. The designs are bright white stars and snowflakes to celebrate the spirit of winter.

A lighting ceremony was held on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. starting at Iron Street Distillery.

The video and photo are courtesy of Stop Go Studio in St. Cloud.

Ashley Severson from Handyman's Hardware says the East End business community was established two years ago and is made up of business owners along East St. Germain Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Their mission is to revitalize the East Side of St. Cloud and change the narrative of it being a high-crime neighborhood with little potential.

In their first year as an organization, they have seen on-street parking established on East St. Germain Street, and they have welcomed four new businesses.  They say several more are coming in 2025.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Their first major event, Festi-Fall in September, raised over $8,000.  That money, along with help from the city and a small grant that was left over from the former East Side Boosters, bought 23 new holiday lights that are being installed.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past

From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON