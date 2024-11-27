New Holiday Lights Illuminate St. Cloud’s East St. Germain Street

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some brand new holiday lights have been hung along the East St. Germain Street corridor on St. Cloud's East End.

The lights stretch from Veterans Bridge to Lincoln Avenue. The designs are bright white stars and snowflakes to celebrate the spirit of winter.

A lighting ceremony was held on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. starting at Iron Street Distillery.

The video and photo are courtesy of Stop Go Studio in St. Cloud.

Ashley Severson from Handyman's Hardware says the East End business community was established two years ago and is made up of business owners along East St. Germain Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Their mission is to revitalize the East Side of St. Cloud and change the narrative of it being a high-crime neighborhood with little potential.

In their first year as an organization, they have seen on-street parking established on East St. Germain Street, and they have welcomed four new businesses. They say several more are coming in 2025.

Their first major event, Festi-Fall in September, raised over $8,000. That money, along with help from the city and a small grant that was left over from the former East Side Boosters, bought 23 new holiday lights that are being installed.

