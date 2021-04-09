New COVID Cases in Minnesota Surpass 2,600

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting that 10 more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19. The statewide death total is now at 6,932.

The number of positive cases continues to rise with 2,659 new cases being reported Thursday. It's the second day in a row that numbers have surpassed 2,500, which are numbers similar to what we were seeing back in early January.

Stearns county has 82 new cases, Sherburne County has 71 new cases, and Benton County has 23 new cases.

Get our free mobile app