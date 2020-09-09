New COVID Cases Drop in MN, Stearns Co. Has 1 More Death

ST. PAUL -- The number of new COVID-19 positive cases in Minnesota dropped to its lowest level in weeks. The Minnesota Department of Health says they have 282 new cases as of Tuesday, that's down nearly 100 from the day before.

Stearns County has 10 new cases, Sherburne County two, and Benton County one.

There are seven more COVID-related deaths in the state bringing the total up to 1,869. One of the most recent deaths is in Stearns County, a person in their upper 80s, bringing the county's death total to 23.

There are six more people in the hospital today with the coronavirus bringing the total up to 262, 137 of them are in the ICU, two more than the day before.