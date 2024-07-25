New Benton County Attorney to Take Over on Friday

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Current Benton County Attorney Karl Schmidt is leaving his post on Friday to be sworn in as a District Court judge.

Benton County Senior Assistant Attorney Kathleen Reuter has been appointed to fill out Schmidt's term. Reuter will act as the Benton County Attorney until the end of 2026 or longer if she is elected to the position that November.

Reuter has degrees from Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa.

She has been an Assistant Champaign County State's Attorney, an Assistant Mille Lacs County Attorney, and an Assistant City Prosecutor for the city of Sauk Rapids. Reuter has been with the Benton County Attorney's Office since 2000.

Schmidt was appointed to the bench by Governor Tim Walz in May.

