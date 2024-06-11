Benton County Board to Appoint New County Attorney

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County Attorney Karl Schmidt will be sworn in on July 26th as the next judge seated in Foley. He'll replace the retiring Honorable Mike Jesse on the bench.

That leaves a vacancy in the Benton County Attorney's Office.

County Administrator Monty Headley says the board of commissioners has interviewed two candidates to replace Schmidt as the top prosecutor in the county. Headley says Senior Assistant County Attorney Kathleen Reuter and Assistant County Attorney Shawn Leggitt have expressed interest in the position.

Whomever the county board appoints to the position will finish Schmidt's term which ends on December 31, 2026.

Voters will be picking the next Benton County Attorney in the 2026 general election that November.

Headley says commissioners may appoint someone to the position at their June 18th county board meeting.

