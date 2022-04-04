Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Visits CSB/SJU for Month-Long Residency

COLLEGEVILLE -- The grandson of Nelson Mandela, is visiting the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University for a month-long residency.

Dr. Siyabulela Mandela arrived on campus last month and his residency will run through April 20th.

During his stay, he is teaching a one-credit course introducing students to youth-led social movements in Africa and beyond, while discussing conflict theories and conflict resolution approaches.

Mandela will give a keynote address titled "Global Activism, Youth, and Social Movements" Thursday at 6:00 p.m. inside Gorecki 204 at the College of Saint Benedict.

Mandela's residency is sponsored by The Eugene J. McCarthy Center for Public Policy and Civic Engagement and the Multicultural Center at CSB and SJU.