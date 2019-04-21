Neighbors Rescue 74-Year-Old St. Paul Man from Burning Home

ST. PAUL (AP) — A 74-year-old St. Paul man was rescued from his burning home by two of his neighbors who were working outside when the house exploded and burst into flames.

Israel Melendez and Paul Warner told reporters they were working on a truck about 2 p.m. Saturday when they heard a loud boom. They saw flames and debris falling around the house owned by Michael Schultz, who was known around the neighborhood as Sarge.

After the two neighbors tried unsuccessfully to kick in the door to Schultz's home, Melendez broke through a window on the first floor. He found Schultz lying on the living room floor and with the help of Warner, moved him to safety.

Schultz was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition Saturday evening.